HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has announced plans to hold a candlelight vigil to honor fallen Officer Garrett Crumby and support critically injured Officer Albert Morin.

HPD said the department along with Huntsville area churches will hold a vigil Friday at The Huntsville Police Fallen Officer Memorial at 815 Wheeler Avenue. Police Chief Kirk Giles HPD command staff, officers, city leaders and local pastors will gather with residents beginning at 7 p.m.

Crumby was killed and Morin injured while responding to shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The officers found a female victim on the scene but were shot and transported to Huntsville Hospital. Crumby later died of his wounds and Morin remains in the hospital at this time.

HPD has charged Juan Robert Laws, 24, with capital murder in connection with Crumby’s death.

HPD Chief Kirk Giles said Crumby’s loss has been devastating for the department.

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama, HPD Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

The department has also released funeral arrangements for Crumby. A visitation and funeral will be at Mayfair Church of Christ, located at 1095 Carl T Jones Drive on Sunday. He will be laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park on Monday.

HPD has received a number of requests to make donations. Private funds are being established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to help support the officers’ families.

Officials said condolences can be sent to the Crumby family and get-well cards can be sent to Officer Morin c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

You can read Crumpy’s obituary here.