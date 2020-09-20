Huntsville Police accepting academy applications through October 2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department is hiring, and you have less than two weeks to apply for the March 2021 academy. This past week, HPD held an event called Why We Do What We Do to give people an inside look at what it’s like to be an officer.

Currently, the Huntsville Police Department has an academy in session that will be graduating in early December, but that doesn’t mean you can’t apply for HPD. There is an application process open for the March 2021 academy and that process will remain open until October 2.

Officer Paul Nordam, the recruiting coordinator for HPD, said that when it comes to the ideal candidate, HPD has not only a high standard but is looking for someone with heart and integrity to serve the community.

Candidates in the academy will go through not only real life training scenarios, but numerous amounts of scenario-based training that is simulated through a computer system called VirTra that has 300 scenarios with over 200,000 different outcomes.

The training is meant to stress candidates physically and mentally, but HPD wants to make sure they can work under pressure.

You can apply on the Huntsville Police website.