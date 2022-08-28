HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating two separate shootings.

Police believe the first occurred at Stoner Park (3755 Bragg Street) Saturday night. A victim arrived at Huntsville Hospital shortly after 8 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a family dispute at the park led to the shooting.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at the Chevron gas station located at the corner of Jordan Lane and Mastin Lake Road. No victims were located at the scene, but two victims later arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

Huntsville Police stated descriptions of the alleged shooters in these incidents were not available as of Sunday morning.