Huntsville Pfizer vaccine trial recipient speaks on experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Now that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved by the FDA, healthcare providers are starting to feel hope in beating this virus, but it’s been a long road to get to the point of actually having a vaccine to disseminate, including months of trials all over the country, including the Tennessee Valley.

Huntsville native Lori Smith started her journey as a trial subject in August, when she received the first Pfizer vaccine.

I did a lot of research and it looked to me like it would be something that could really help the population at large if we could get this vaccine approved. I couldn’t see enough risks for me at this age to cause me to thinking that I shouldn’t participate in the trial,” Smith said.

Pfizer’s vaccine was approved 4 months later. Smith knew during the trial, she had a 50/50 chance of receiving the real vaccine as opposed to the placebo. But she said she suspects she got the real one after feeling side effects from the booster shot, three weeks after the initial vaccination.

“I had a fever a little over 101. I had muscle aches. So I called the clinic and asked if I needed to quarantine, if maybe they thought I had picked it up somewhere, and they said no, that was about the right amount of time if someone has had the actual vaccine,” Smith said.

Her immunity was only confirmed with an antibody test just a few days ago. When Smith was asked if she was ever nervous to be a subject in a trial run for this vaccine, she stated she felt called to participate – because she knows from personal experience the weight trial research carries when it comes to beating a virus:

“My father had polio as a child, and he dealt with the side effects of that disease for the rest of his life. Even when he died at 78 years old, that was the cause of death on his death certificate – post-polio syndrome,” she said.

And that fuels her to keep up her duties as a trial subject, as scientists continue studying her progress for the next two years. Smith says it’s all worth it if she can help put the general public at ease and bring us one step closer to beating this virus.

“A lot of people have questions about it, and I can’t really answer their scientific questions, but I can tell them I’ve taken it,” Smith said. “I just really hope that I can encourage people to feel confident about it.”