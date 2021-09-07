Huntsville Police ask state agents to investigate in-custody death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is being called in to investigate after a man died shortly after he was apprehended by Huntsville Police (HPD).

A spokesperson for HPD says around five Tuesday morning, officers were called to the area of Treymore Avenue, where a stolen vehicle was located.

The suspect tried to run from police, but was taken into custody. HPD says the man showed signs of a possible drug overdose. HEMSI was called to treat him.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died, according to Huntsville Police. His identity has not been released.

Following the medical episode, HPD reached out to SBI to look into the incident.

Last month, Huntsville City Council approved a resolution, effectively entering the city into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for state agents to investigate in-custody deaths.