HUNTSVILLE Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Parks and Recreation is bringing back its after-school program for the 2022-23 school year.

After a successful first year, Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett said the department could tell there was a dire need from families for more after-school programs.

“I think from our department and even our staff perspective we want to do things that serve the community that the community needs, and that their feedback tells us they need,” Gossett told News 19. “We think this program has really met that need here in Huntsville.”







City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation is looking forward to starting their After-School Program following a successful first year. (Photo courtesy of Huntsville Parks and Recreation)

With inflation continuing to affect affordable daycare and after-school program costs, Gossett hopes this option will bring some relief to local families.

A total of six locations are available for registry:

The cost is $20 per child and $10 per sibling every week from August to December. The fee is subject to change for the remainder of the school year.

Click here for more information on how to register your student.