Huntsville Police investigating after overpass graffitied Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An overpass along Memorial Parkway was graffitied Saturday morning.

Viewer photos show swastikas and “White Rights Matter” spray-painted onto the overpass at Memorial Parkway and Airport Road.

Crews were at the overpass just after 8:15 a.m. cleaning up the graffiti.

Just before 9:45 a.m., Huntsville Police tweeted a statement on the graffiti.

“HPD is aware of and investigating the hateful graffiti found on Huntsville overpasses this morning. We are disgusted by the racist language. There will be zero tolerance for this behavior in Huntsville.“

HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said anyone with information on who may be involved can contact HPD at (256) 722-7100.