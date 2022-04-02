HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men and A Truck Huntsville is teaming up with The Downtown Rescue Mission’s Women’s and Children’s shelter, Owen’s House, to give mothers in crisis a Mother’s Day they deserve.

60 other partners throughout the Tennessee Valley are coming together to collect essential care items and delivering them to the mothers at the shelter just in time for the holiday with a campaign called “Movers for Moms.”

Joe Hollingsworth, franchisee with Two Men and A Truck, says this event is just part of what the company stands for.

“We are totally involved in the community, we like to do whatever we can to help the community and in this instance, it is making mothers feel special around mothers day and providing essential items for them,” Hollingsworth told News 19.

The mother’s wish list includes diapers, toiletries, vitamins, hand sanitizer and much more.

If you would like to support the program as a collection site or would like to donate, contact Stephanie Mills at 256-694-6325.

To find a collection site near you, scan the QR code on the flyer.