HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As kids head back to the classroom, a local organization was looking to offer a fun weekend event for students and their families.

The Angela Claxton Foundation hosted a back-to-school event and supply drive on Sunday that offered food, music, and free school supplies. Organizers said they wanted to offer a safe and fun event for kids to unwind after the first few days of school.

“Letting them have a day of fun and be themselves,” said Angela Claxton Foundation Founder Jerome Wallace. “I know a lot of them didn’t want to go back to school, but we’re trying to make it fun for them and let them know somebody does care.”

Sharon Armstead an attendee of the back-to-school celebration said events like this make a difference in the community.

“I look back at where I come from, and I’ll never forget it,” Armstead said. “When we succeed, we reach back and help others get to where they’re going.”

Wallace said the Angela Claxton Foundation works to serve the community through a variety of outreach events involving students, the homeless, and the elderly.