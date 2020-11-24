Huntsville officials weigh in on donations to homeless ahead of Holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re thinking of ways to help the homeless community this holiday season, Huntsville community leaders announced on Monday, there’s a new way to make sure you’re getting the homeless what they need.

Mayor Battle and Huntsville police department are teaming up with nonprofit Expect Little Miracles to announce they’re launching an initiative to get the community on board with calling local charities to ask first what they need.

Then, volunteers will be accompanied by HPD to drop off your items.

If you don’t have time to call, you can check the Charity Tracker site. Organizers will help you narrow your donation requests to fit the current needs of Huntsville’s homeless.

“Tell someone about Charity Tracker. Again, we just want to encourage people within the community to not just drop off items that may or may not be needed by the homeless but really use the resources in our community such as First Stop, Downtown Rescue Mission,” Sergeant Grady Thigpen with HPD relations.

Thigpen has worked with the homeless community for 13 years. He and other leaders say as Huntsville grows so does the homeless population, so this plan will help reduce a duplication of services from good Samaritans and tailor your good deeds to maximize aid.