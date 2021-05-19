Huntsville officials to dedicate marker celebrating women’s suffrage

In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city officials will hold an event on Wednesday, May 19 to dedicate a historic marker celebrating the legacy of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s voting rights.

Mayor Tommy Battle is expected to join representatives with the Alabama Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee (AWSCC) and the Historic Huntsville Foundation to dedicate the marker at 1 p.m. at the Central YMCA building downtown.

The Huntsville marker, made possible by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS), is one of six in Alabama. The others will be placed in Birmingham, Decatur, Mobile, Selma, and Tuskegee.