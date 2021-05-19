Huntsville officials to dedicate marker celebrating women’s suffrage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city officials will hold an event on Wednesday, May 19 to dedicate a historic marker celebrating the legacy of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s voting rights.
Mayor Tommy Battle is expected to join representatives with the Alabama Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee (AWSCC) and the Historic Huntsville Foundation to dedicate the marker at 1 p.m. at the Central YMCA building downtown.
The Huntsville marker, made possible by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS), is one of six in Alabama. The others will be placed in Birmingham, Decatur, Mobile, Selma, and Tuskegee.