HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two adults and a child are displaced after a fire on Glory Drive in Huntsville Saturday night.

According to Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson, it is not clear if the three people were at home during the time of the blaze. Officials say the fire reportedly came from the attic.

Wilkerson said the call came in at 6:43 p.m. Eight units responded to the fire.

This is a developing story.