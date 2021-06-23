Huntsville officials address firework safety ahead of Fourth of July holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Independence day is less than two weeks away, so several Huntsville agencies joined together Wednesday to urge the community to practice firework safety.

“Our call volume at least doubles during a Fourth of July weekend, and we have received complaints and calls already this year,” said Dan Wilkerson, the City of Huntsville Fire Marshall.

Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are reminding residents that it is illegal to use, sell, or possess fireworks within the City of Huntsville. Deputy Chief Charles Brooks with HPD says if someone is caught with them, there are consequences.

“Anybody that’s caught in violation of City policy as it pertains to fireworks, they will have their fireworks confiscated and they will be issued a citation,” said Deputy Chief Brooks.

Not only is the usage of personal fireworks illegal in the City, it can also cause devastating harm.

“Recreational fireworks are most common but they are very dangerous, nonetheless,” said Brooks. “They can cause home to oneself or to others.”

“Injuries that are happening from fireworks are people holding the fireworks,” said Wilkerson. “A lot of people are under the perception that sparklers are safe. Sparklers cause the largest amount of injuries among small children.”

Instead of using your own fireworks, officials are encouraging citizens to attend city-sanctioned events where the fireworks are put on by professionals.

There are several upcoming firework displays in the City of Huntsville:

June 26, 9:00pm – Ditto Landing

June 28, 8:30pm – Downtown Huntsville

July 3, 8:45pm – Hampton Cove Golf Course

July 3, 9:00pm – MidCity

To report illegal fireworks, HPD says you can call their non-emergency number at (256) 722-7100.