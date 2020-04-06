Huntsville nurse starts GoFundMe to raise money for Huntsville bartenders/wait staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local nurse started a GoFundMe page to help support bartenders and wait staff in downtown Huntsville.

Chase Uptain, a Nurse Practitioner at American Family Care, created the fundraiser with a goal of raising $10,000. So far Uptain has raised over $900.

He says that the money will be divided up evenly among the bartenders and wait staff in the area that solely rely on tips to pay bills. Uptain says he plans to give to those in most need of receiving money first.

Full post on GoFundMe:

“Many people in our community have been affected by COVID-19. I am raising money to give to as many of the downtown Huntsville, Al bartenders/wait staff, who rely on tips to pay their bills, as possible. The money will be divided up evenly amongst the bartenders/wait staff with the ones in most need receiving money first. I would love to help everyone, but I believe we can start here with the people that many of us have known for years and help us wind down after a hard days work. If you or anyone working downtown know of anyone that has a higher need than others at this time please message me directly. As always thank you for your support and help with keeping Huntsville together!“

If you would like to donate, click here.

He encourages those who have a higher need than others at this time to message him directly.