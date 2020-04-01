Huntsville nurse raising money to feed health care workers, give back to local restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville nurse is raising money to buy gift cards from locally-owned restaurants to give to health care workers who are directly caring for COVID-19 patients.

Amy Saunders started the fundraiser Saturday and has raised almost $12,000 with a goal of $15,000. She wants to help struggling local restaurants and health care workers on the front line.

Saunders is using donations to buy the gift cards and then gifting them local nurses, patient care technicians, respiratory therapists, and others providing direct care to COVID-19 patients and those being triage and screened.

The fundraiser is open until April 11th.

If you’d like to donate, click here.