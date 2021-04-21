Huntsville nonprofit seeking donations this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s April, so that means many people are in the middle of doing some spring cleaning; purging those old sweaters in the back of the closet, or even buying some new linens and getting rid of the old torn ones.

One Huntsville organization says they’re ready and willing to take anything you’ve got to give, especially bed linens.

Christmas Charities Year Round is a nonprofit that offers everything from clothing to home goods for those struggling to make ends meet. For those old tattered items, they have a plan for them too.

“We also take anything that is ripped, torn, stained, because we have a recycling program.” “Last year we kept, I think over 240,000 pounds of textiles out of landfills. That’s one of the things we like to do,” CCYR Executive Director Hilary Gould said.

With Earth Day on Wednesday, Gould said it’s the perfect time to bring in old linens.

The organization is open 5 days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are not needed, just drive to their warehouse in the complex at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road.