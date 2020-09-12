Huntsville non-profit holds rock the vote registration drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local non-profit is hoping to energize first-time voters to head to the polls this election year.



A “Rock The Vote” registration drive was held by Women In NAACP (WIN) Friday evening in coordination with The Garden of Huntsville Nightclub. The event offered free food and an ice cream truck outside the club.



“Whether it’s brown, white, whatever color, you need to go out and vote to make a change. You can’t make a change if you don’t have a voice,” said WIN member Lynne Holmes.



Catara Copeland of Huntsville said she felt compelled to attend the event and register to vote for that reason.

“I feel like if you don’t vote, you don’t really have a say, because your say should be in your vote,” said Copeland.



Co-hosts of the voter registration drive also included Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith and Councilman Will Culver, who is facing a runoff election again John Meredith on October 6.



“It’s important for people to exercise their constitutional rights to vote, which is why our soldiers are on foreign soil fighting for those same rights that we too often take for granted,” said Culver.



WIN member Bernice Burnet said voting is a right she will never take for granted.



“I have developed over the years an appreciation for the vote because we didn’t have it when I was growing up, so now I want everybody to appreciate what I appreciate,” said Burnet.



The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 19.