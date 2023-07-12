HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One Huntsville non-profit is working to provide seniors with more affordable housing options.

“With the growth we’re seeing in Huntsville, we’re also seeing a tremendous increase in rents,” said Mary Ellen Judah, the Executive Director of Neighborhood Concepts.

Neighborhood Concepts has been developing affordable housing concepts across the southeast for more than 30 years. Now, they are looking to build a new apartment complex on New Life Road, just off Jeff Road in Huntsville.

The proposed complex would be called “the Grove at Indian Creek” and would have 48 apartment units. It would be built directly behind one of Neighborhood Concepts other properties, the Cottages at Indian Creek.

The apartment homes would be for people 55+ and cater to the “senior” community.

“One-story units are what we are planning,” Judah said. “Easy access and walk up for seniors.”

As the rental market in Huntsville grows with new units popping up everywhere, Judah said it’s important to build units people on fixed incomes can afford.

“Having an affordable place to call home where you can also afford to put food on the table, is becoming even more important” said Judah.

“Our rents are significantly lower than what you would find in the market” she added. “If this property was built today, the one bedroom units would run at $695 a month and the two bedrooms at $795.”

The complex plans to build 16 one bedroom, one bathroom units, and 32 two bedroom, two bathroom units. Eligibility would be based on income and adjusted by family size, not exceeding 60% of the area median income.

According to documentation from Neighborhood Concepts, the maximum annual income for a household of two people would be $47,100. For one person, it would be $41,220.

It also plans for ten of the units to be further restricted to at or below 50% of the area median income.

The funding for the complex will be garnered in several ways.

“In order to be affordable we will be using a federal program called the Tax Credit program, we also have the financial commitment and support of the City of Huntsville through some federal dollars that flow through to the city and are designated specifically for this type of housing,” said Judah.

She said if the project is able to secure all the funding and plans are approved, they would expect to start construction in 2024 and be able to start leasing units by 2025.