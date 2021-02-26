Huntsville NOAA Weather Radio transmitter offline for next three weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter in Huntsville (KIH20 on 162.4 MHz) will be offline for some time.

The National Weather Service said a part on the antenna failed and won’t be able to be replaced for three weeks.

While a temporary fix may be possible by the middle of next week, the transmitter will not have a permanent fix until the part is fully replaced.

Alternate transmitters include WNG-642 out of Arab, transmitting on 162.525 MHz, and WWF-44 out of Fort Payne, transmitting on 162.5 MHz.

Until then and always, we recommend you download have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, including our Live Alert 19 app (for iOS and Android). Be sure to turn on your notifications.

We’ll also be live on TV anytime severe weather threatens the Tennessee Valley and simulcast our coverage on several local radio stations as well.