HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville may be the Rocket City, but it is lending the talent of one of it’s own to the Magic City. Huntsville native, Twyla Grider, has been selected as the costume designer for the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

Grider was born and spent part of her childhood in Huntsville. She then attended Auburn University, and took her Fashion Merchandising degree to New York City to pursue her passion. She is now the CEO and Founder of Stellar Creative Collective.

Her love for fashion started at a young age.

“I started drawing and making clothes when I was like six years old,” Grider said.

Her mother was also a big supporter of her art.

“I would go into my teen vogue and say ‘Mommy I want this’, and she’d say, ‘Okay lets go to JoAnn’s and pick out the fabric,'” she continued.

News 19 reached out to Grider to learn more about how she was selected for the World Games and her design inspiration for the costumes.

Grider told News 19 a colleague had reached out to her and asked her to sketch out some of the ideas she was thinking.

“I took some time to do that for her, sent the sketches in, she said ‘Great, thanks a lot!’ and then I didn’t her anything,” Grider explained. “Then about a month later she said, ‘How would you like to be my costume director?’, and I said, ‘What?’ She said she felt like I would be a good fit so I said ‘sure!'”

“This might be one of the biggest things that has happened for the state of Alabama, on an international stage, and so to be able to show that in the thing that I do, which is fashion design, is really an honor,” Grider stated.

Grider says she is so thrilled to be able to show her home state what she can do, and hopes to inspire others along the way.

“When I was younger, I didn’t see very many people in my industry from where I live,” she continued, “So this also gives young kids that are considering being in this arena, that hey you can do it too, and you can do it at home.”

She continued, “My goal is to be that person that any man or woman, boy or girl, can look at and say ‘Hey, I can do that too.'”

Grider says designing the costumes for the opening and closing ceremonies is a big undertaking, as more than 700 people are in the cast. She said the ceremonies will be a “big production.”

She estimates, she’s personally designed more than 50 costumes so far. The World Games take place from July 7 to July 17 in Birmingham.