Huntsville native named Athletic Director at Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama State University has named Dr. Jason Cable, Huntsville native and graduate of J.O. Johnson High School, their new Athletic Director.

ASU announced Cable would be filling the role of Director of Intercollegiate Athletics after a month-long, nationwide search.

Cable served with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) since December 2018.

He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Alcorn State University and holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education from Jackson State University.

“I am excited about having Dr. Cable join our leadership team,” President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.said on the release. “He has the experience and his credentials are unquestionable. He embodies the future of ASU athletics.” Ross said.

You can read more about Cable’s experience and accomplishments on the ASU website here.

Cable starts the position on August 15.