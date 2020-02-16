Huntsville native killed in Houston County Wreck

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman killed in a Houston County wreck has been identified as a Huntsville native.

According to WDHN, Lauren Moore, 25, reportedly crashed her car on Thursday. Her vehicle was found Friday morning after tracks were reportedly found leading into a pond of Highway 84 around Wicksburg and Bay Springs.

Billy Hancock, Moore’s father and a retired Huntsville Police Officer, told WHNT News 19 that Moore grew up in Huntsville. He said Moore is survived by her husband and two children, a three-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.

Hancock said his daughter’s husband is going to flight school at Fort Rucker, and the family was planning on moving back to Huntsville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Rescue Unit, Houston County EMA, Wicksburg Fire & Rescue, and Houston County Coroner responded to the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Houston County Rescue Unit.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the wreck.