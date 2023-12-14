HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Each year the number of candles on Kelvin Davis’s birthday cake go up, but he is not slowing down.

For Davis, basketball is more than just a game.

It gave him purpose as a young boy living in Evergreen and it has been an outlet to connect and inspire others.

Growing up without a father figure, the sport played a big role in the person he turned out to be.

“It was a sense of joy when I would go out to the court by myself and go out and just play all day and I started out like I was one of the professional basketball players then like I was Kareem Abdul Jabar and Jo Jo White all those guys and I would count down 5,4,3,2,1 and I’d shoot a long shot and I’d make it and I’d say Kelvin Davis made the winning shot,” said Davis.

Davis moved to Huntsville in 1991 and began working for city schools where he decided he wanted to be more than just a teacher in a kid’s life.

“Seeing a kid come in not feeling his best and some of our kids came from broken homes and things like that and to be able to be a father figure for those who didn’t have a father and even for some of those little girls to be a father figure to them and to make their day that’s what makes my day,” said Davis.

At 47, he made history as the oldest rookie in the American Basketball Association (ABA) for the Atlanta Vision.

Then at 62, he made history again trying out for the NBA-G League’s Birmingham Squandron.

Now at 64, he is still on the court outshining guys half his age.

“They see the little gray fizzle up here and I think I’ll be a pushover,” said Davis.

“Tell me I can’t and I will,” are the words that Davis continues to preach and live by.

And, he still has more to cross off his bucket list.

“Well someone told me the other day that I should try out for the Harlem Globetrotters,” said Davis.

“I still have a lot of energy I want to travel the world and motivate young people to be the best they can be.”

And in the basketball world?

“Commissioner I am still ready to run out of that tunnel let’s do it!”