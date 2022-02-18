HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Friday was a special day for one Huntsville resident. Sue Campbell celebrated her 104th birthday.

Campbell was born in 1918 and raised in Madison County. She married Robert Lee Campbell and together, they had two children. Now their family of four has grown – a lot. Sue spends of her time with four other generations: her four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

“God has been good to me,” Campbell said. “He’s blessed me with a good family, a good place to stay. I just love my family so much, they take such good care of me.”

As her family says, there’s only one way to describe her: fearless. Through not living in fear, Sue Campbell didn’t just beat COVID-19, she defied even more odds.

“Mother went to Regency four years ago under hospice with six months to live and she got better, moved from the sixth floor to assisted living, started taking part in all of their activities,” said Glenda Campbell, Sue’s daughter. “When the pandemic hit, she came to live with us and she’s been with us two years because I knew she would not survive alone in her room.”

Because of this, her mom calls her a fighter, but Sue credits someone else.

“One time, I almost left here but God didn’t have my mansion ready… he’s working on it,” Campbell told News 19. “God has been good to me, He left me here for something. I think it’s to aggravate people. I love people though.”

Sue Campbell’s love for people is what keeps her entire family inspired.

The celebration for Sue continued all weekend long. All of her family and friends spent their Saturday afternoon with a come-and-go birthday, and plenty of cake.