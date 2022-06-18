HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For many young children, getting to be around an NFL player is a pretty big deal; on Saturday, dozens of kids had the chance to hang out and learn some life lessons from a local guy who’s won two Super Bowl rings.

Huntsville native and NFL defensive lineman Trey Flowers and the Flowers of the Future Foundation teamed up with Super Money Kids to host a field day extravaganza for kids in North Alabama.

The kids who attended the field day got to have some fun playing a bunch of different games, but they also got to attend a financial literacy workshop where they got to learn about saving money and how finances work.

The former Columbia standout says he’s thankful to be able to give back to the community that raised him, and he hopes that what he’s doing will help kids in North Alabama succeed in the future.

“It’s super important to me just to give back to my community, my hometown, invest in the future, invest in the kids and just have good energy and good vibes,” Flowers said. “Every time I come back, it’s people that I probably don’t even know but they’re telling me they’re praying for me, they support me and wishing me luck on all of my endeavors. That love and support is very genuine and for me to give back to a city and community that’s growing and always remember the kids is important.”

This was the inaugural field day held by Flowers and his foundation, but he hopes to be able to continue to give back to the Huntsville community in the future.