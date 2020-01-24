Huntsville names new music advisory board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Thursday evening, Huntsville city leaders named their new music advisory board.

Artists Judie Allison, Codie Gopher, Cricket Hoffman, Mario Maitland, Mark Torstenson, Chuck Rutenberg, Celise Sanders, Brett Tannehill, and DeQn Sue were all named to the board.

City leaders picked the men and women after finishing a music audit in Huntsville. They say they hope the board can help grow Huntsville's music scene, both with education and performances.

"This is a diverse group of diverse music genres that we want to promote in the city of Huntsville. Because we want to look at everything. We want to look at how to develop an industry," Mayor Tommy Battle said.

The city says around 60 people applied to serve on the board. The positions are unpaid, the board will focus on outreach and marketing, industry, education, and events.

