HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – City leaders announced Huntsville was named the 2022-2023 best place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The Huntsville area was evaluated on job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration ratings.

The Best Places to Live rankings offer a comprehensive evaluation of the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for where to live.

Huntsville rose to no. 1 from its previous third position due to the City’s strong housing affordability and high quality of life. Colorado Springs, Colorado and Green Bay, Wisconsin came in 2nd and 3rd.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city economic development leaders are set to discuss this recognition and the driving factors behind Huntsville’s success during a news conference on Tues., May 17, at 9:30 a.m. in Huntsville City Hall.

News 19 will be in attendance and will provide updates to this story.