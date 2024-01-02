HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Shagnasty’s Grubbery and Pub House has announced that it will become a non-smoking facility moving forward.

According to ownership, a covered patio and porch area will be made available for customers to smoke. However, no smoking will be allowed at the main entrance of the facility.

You can read Shagnasty’s full statement here:

This decision was not easy but times are changing and we are changing. We will be extensively cleaning the building to help eliminate any signs or smells of smoke. This will take time but every effort will be made to get it done quickly and thoroughly. There are so many people who have wanted to try out our Steaks but refuse because of the smoking environment. Well, this ends at the close of business today! Shagnasty’s Grubbery and Pub House

Owners said that the move will take effect on January 3rd.