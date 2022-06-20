HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Music Office will host its quarterly meetup this week at the brand-new Orion Amphitheater.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The meetup will not only serve as an opportunity to hear updates from Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella, but will also be the first event featuring artists from Blast Music – the streaming service used by the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

Mandrella is also expected to announce a new initiative from the music office.

“We’re excited to introduce a new initiative that helps us build excitement around all aspects of Huntsville’s music culture and shine a brighter spotlight on our uniquely vibrant, diverse and awesome music scene,” Mandrella stated.

The meetup will also be a free chance to check out the Orion Amphitheater, which held its first concerts last month.

“We are thrilled to host the HSV Quarterly Music Meetup at The Orion Amphitheater,” said Ryan Murphy, The Orion’s general manager. “Not only is it a natural fit but it aligns with our commitment to supporting and amplifying Huntsville’s local music scene.”

Attendees will be able to have complimentary tours of the venue from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ahead of the meetup. All attendees should enter through the north box office gate.

