HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — 2023 is less than one month away, and advocates for Huntsville’s growing music scene are looking back on 2022.

City officials, musicians, and music lovers gathered at Fractal Brewing Project Tuesday evening to reflect on how far they’ve come and what’s to come.

Board members with Huntsville’s Music Office say their goal is to strategically cultivate a world-class music scene unlike anywhere else and be recognized as a premier international music destination. According to the board, the caliber of talent coming to the Orion Amphitheater, Mars Music Hall, VBC, Stovehouse, Furniture Factory, The Camp and other local venues continue to impress.

The board says the city has really taken music seriously, and that the music scene in Huntsville has grown tremendously.

This year, nine Huntsville residents were appointed to the city’s first-ever music board and the city declared September as Music Month.

Officials say there was an increase in concerts in 2022, but one of the city’s biggest accomplishments in its music scene has been the Orion Amphitheater.

Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella says there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023 as the city continues to expand on initiatives and programs that were put in place this year.

“We have the Music Cities Convention coming in October. That is the world’s largest convention focused on implementing music into the planning and development of cities. We’re really excited about that!” Mandrella explained. “That’s going to have delegates from over 25 countries in Huntsville. It’s just a great way to showcase our community to the music industry, government, economic-development professionals from around the world.”

One musician says he appreciates that Huntsville is making music a priority.

Madison County resident Daniel West says “I know that Huntsville has created an atmosphere for the artists to have a place to give their input and showcase their talents. I’m happy to be a part of this community.”

During Tuesday’s event, West walked around and handed out pamphlets for an upcoming Listening Session Series. Information on that event can be found here.

Huntsville’s Music Board is encouraging everyone to check out their website and sign up for their e-blasts so that you can stay in the know on Huntsville’s music scene.