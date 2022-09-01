HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Music is in the air in the Rocket City! September is Huntsville Music Month. No matter your preference, jazz, pop, rock, or opera, you can find an event to suit your musical taste.

More than 60 concerts and other musical events are coming to venues across the city throughout the month.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said music is an amenity he wants to increase in the city and the creation of Huntsville Music Month has been a big part of that process.

“One of the areas where we’ve made some tremendous impact and there have been a lot of people working on this,” Battle said. “What began four years ago as a music audit, blossomed into the creation of a music board, a music office, and the hiring of a music officer.”

Many of the music events offered in September will be free to the public, including the Saturday Night “Jazz in the Park” concert series which will return to Big Spring Park for the first time since 2019.

Some of the month’s musical performances will take place at unusual venues. You can expect to hear live performances at city council meetings throughout September.

Click here to view the city’s full calendar of musical events.