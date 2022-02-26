HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials with the Huntsville Music Board, including the city’s new music officer, will host the inaugural “music meetup” next week.

The free social event will be held on Thursday, March 3 at Mars Music Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At the meetup, the public will have a chance to meet with city music officials on what they want to see in Huntsville’s music scene.

“This will be my first opportunity to meet with members of the public and get their feedback on Huntsville’s music scene and what they want to see,” Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella said. “I hope we have a lot of interest in the event, and I look forward to hearing everyone’s thoughts.”

Mandrella was selected after a nationwide search to become the city’s first music officer. This is his first public event.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to engage with the public after nearly two years of social distancing and lockdowns, which proved challenging for our music community,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle stated. “The Music Board has done a lot of planning behind the scenes, and with our new Music Officer on board, I feel confident they’ll work well together to strike the right chord.”

The Huntsville Music Board was founded in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Chairman Mark Torstenson said the board’s goal was to cultivate the city’s music ecosystem and advocate for performing arts, venues, and industry professionals.

“Since our creation, the Music Board has created strategies and worked toward crafting policies with those goals in mind,” Torstenson said. “We look forward to sharing those with the public and seeing them come to fruition.”

Learn more about the Huntsville Music Board and Music Officer Matt Mandrella here.