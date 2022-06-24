HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to visit the Huntsville Museum of Art (and beat the heat), now is your chance!

The museum is offering free admission from 12-5 p.m on Sunday, July 3 for all guests to view three exhibits, including “Beauty, Passion & Bliss: 19th Century Masterworks from the Dahesh Museum of Art” on its final day of the exhibition.

Another exhibit, “Betty Grisham: A Celebration,” will also be open for guests to check out that day.

The “Beauty, Passion & Bliss: 19th Century Masterworks from the Dahesh Museum of Art” will be on display in the Huth, Boeing and Salmon galleries, and features collections of paintings and sculptures from the Dahesh Museum of Art in New York City.

“[These pieces] embody the 19th-century European academic tradition,” the museum said. “There are historical, religious, and mythological paintings, as well as detailed genre scenes and works in Orientalism.”

Another exhibit, Dorothea Lange’s “America” will also be on display during the free day. That exhibit will feature depression-era photography from one of America’s most influential photographers.

The “Betty Grisham: A Celebration” includes artwork from the beloved Huntsville artist, and showcases her work in a memorial-type of an exhibition at the museum. Grisham was an arts advocate who passed away last year at the age of 99.

Grisham’s art, according to the museum, was inspired by nature, interpreted through her “lively imagination and confident use of abstraction.” The Huntsville Museum of Art’s collection of 24 paintings, textiles, prints and collages exemplify her broad skill set.

A free tour of the Beauty, Passion & Bliss exhibit will be hosted by the Huntsville Museum of Art staff at 2 p.m. and is also free to attend.

For more information on the exhibits or about the free admission day, visit the museum’s website here.