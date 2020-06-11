Huntsville Museum of Art works to brush through the COVID-19 landscape

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Museum of Art is staying afloat during this economic downturn.

The museum was able to host its biggest fundraisers before the pandemic hit.

The government’s Paycheck Protection Program granted the museum about $230,000 dollars in forgivable loans. It saved the museum from tanking financially. That money allowed the museum to cover utilities and keep most of its full time staff on payroll.

Communications Director Danny Owen said the short term state of the museum is fine, but long term, he’s not so sure.

“We don’t know how people are going to respond to coming to big events with hundreds of people, so the outlook next year is a little more murky but we have had a lot of good fortune,” said Owen.

The museum has been around for 50 years, and workers say it intends to remain an integral part of Huntsville’s growing arts and entertainment culture, despite much lowered foot traffic in the galleries.