HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Museum of Art’s 32nd annual Gala kicks off its festivities on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The premiere event brings prides itself in bringing people together through art within the Huntsville community.

The Gala committee has lent over $4 million to the museum in its 32-year history. The event is hosted over the week and includes a luncheon on Tuesday, a black-tie dinner with a live auction on Thursday, and a cocktail party with a silent auction on Saturday.

The luncheon on Tuesday will host a talk given by entrepreneur Jane Scott Hodges. This year’s featured artist is Lesley Powell. Patrons will be able to view and purchase her art, as well as bid on it during the auction.

The black-tie dinner and Gala luncheon events are both sold out, however, tickets are still available for the cocktail party and silent auction. You can find those here.

Also available online is the how-to guide to bid in the online auction, and the links to the Gala’s catalog and the silent auction forms.