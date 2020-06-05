Huntsville Museum of Art reopens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you have been missing out on your art fix during the pandemic, the wait is over.

This week, the Huntsville Museum of Art reopened its galleries to the public.

New policies and procedures will be put in place to best protect guests and staff members and to comply with the state of Alabama’s amended safer at home order and CDC recommendations. Museum Executive Director Christopher Madkour says the new policies are vital to a safe reopening.

Museum staff say they are excited to once again share all that art has to offer with the people of north Alabama.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday. On Thursdays you can get in for $5 after 5 p.m.