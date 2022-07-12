HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local institution has once again been recognized as “Best in Bama.”

The Huntsville Museum of Art announced Monday that the museum was recognized as the Best Art Museum for 2022 – its sixth win in eight years.

Alabama Magazine ran the contest for 12 months, promoting it on Facebook and in the publication. Readers chose the people, places, and events they felt were the best of the best in Alabama.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and collaboration year-round of the museum’s staff, Board of Directors, Foundation Board, its many volunteers, and the city and residents of Huntsville.” HMA Executive Director Christopher J. Madkour