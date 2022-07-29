HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man facing murder charges, whose trial begins next week, was arrested again, according to online jail records.

50-year-old Patrick Lee Terry was arrested on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor on Thursday night.

Terry was charged with murder in connection to the 2019 shooting death of 28-year-old Anthony Fairley on Seminole Drive near Binford. Police at the time said the two knew each other and had a disagreement prior to the shooting.

Immediately following the October shooting, authorities launched a search for Terry. He was found a few days later staying in a vacant house.

Patrick Lee Terry

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

His bond was set at $60,000. Terry made bond and was released from jail in February 2021.

According to online records, the jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on August 1 at the Madison County Courthouse.