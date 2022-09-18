HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters! With the municipal election run-off coming up on September 20, here’s what you need to know!

Only two races are heading to the run-off: City Council District 2 and District 3 of the Board of Education.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling location here! Below, you can read more about each candidate.

David Little

Bill Yell

Andrea Alvarez

Angela McClure

Ballots will be available in English and Spanish. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 19 and received by noon Sept. 20 in order to be counted. Voters can also drop their ballots off by 5 p.m. on Tuesday to an absentee election manager.

We will be updating results as they come in. You can tune in Tuesday evening for the results of the runoff!!