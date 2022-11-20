HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday, the Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.

The event lasted from 8:00 a.m. and wrapped up at 4:00 p.m. after many black business owners from across North Alabama got to advertise their work.

Vendors who attended the event, like Lindsay Pollard, said it gave them a great opportunity to make connections and advertise their businesses.

“This is my first time actually setting up so this has been a really good event for me to be able to introduce it to everybody.”

Attendees like Charles Gardner, the owner of Synergy Strength Systems, also remarked on how the event brought their community together to experience each other’s work.

“That unity and just working with people who have the same drive to want to improve themselves and their community, and reach out.”