Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says Madison County will not extend mask mandate beyond April 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Madison County has no plans to extend the mask mandate beyond April 9.

Battle answered the question during Thursday’s City Council meeting, saying each person and business will need to decide for themselves whether or not to wear/require masks.

“The topic of masks came up. We had some correspondence between the President of the Medical Society Board and who also heads up the Madison County Department of Public Health this last week. She has indicated they will go along with the Governor’s mask ordinance, and when the mask ordinance ends the mask ordinance will end. Private entities, public entities will still have the power to require masks when you come in and interact with the employees at their place, it will be up to that private entity or that public entity and it will be up to individual choice whether you mask or not. We will follow the Governor’s mandate that will end on April 9th.” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Battle added that those attending City Council meetings will likely be required to continue wearing masks “for a little while.”

“We will probably keep the masks for city hall for just a little while if you are doing some interactions or coming to city hall or something like this just to be safe for another month or so until we see the numbers go all the way down to the very bottom,” he said.

Madison County has been under a mask order since July 7, 2020.

To see Mayor Battle’s full comments addressing masks, fast forward to 2:41:11 on the City of Huntsville website.