HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three candidates have qualified to challenge Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle as he seeks a fourth term in city elections next month.

Al.com reports unofficial city watchdog Jackie Reed will run for mayor for the ninth time.

Also on the ballot is Huntsville native Andy Woloszyn. The third challenger is Maurice Shingleton Jr., a California native who has lived in Huntsville since 2008.

Qualifying for the August 25 election ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.