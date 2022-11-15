HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has announced his plan to appoint Kirk Giles as the new chief of the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Giles has been serving the department as interim chief since March 1 when Mark McMurray retired from the position. The city council will vote on confirming the appointment at its regular meeting on Thursday.

Giles is a veteran law enforcement officer with 45 years of service with HPD. He began his time with the department as a patrol officer and served as deputy chief and executive officer before his appointment as interim chief.

Giles said he is honored to be able to continue serving the city.

“I am honored to continue to serve and protect our City in this role,” he said. “I am grateful to Mayor Battle, the Administration and our City Council for allowing me to lead and work with the exemplary men and women of the Huntsville Police Department.”

Battle said he feels Giles was the obvious choice for the position.

“Chief Giles’ vast knowledge in law enforcement and deep roots in our community have well prepared him for this position,” the mayor said. “His experience and steady leadership will ensure our police department is progressive and resilient and will grow even stronger relationships with our partners and community.”