Huntsville Margarita Society hosting multiple toy drives

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After 25 years, the Margarita Society will not be holding its annual ball to collect toys for children.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ball had to be canceled. But the group was determined to give kids in the area an unforgettable Christmas.

The Margarita Society decided to hold multiple toy drives at the following times and locations:

Drive-by Toy Drive #1

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Toy Place-Downtown

804 Wellman Ave NE

Huntsville, Alabama 35801

Drive-by Toy Drive #2

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walmart Hampton Cove

330 Sutton Road

Huntsville, Alabama 35763

Drive-by Toy Drive #3

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rosie’s Mexican Cantina-South Parkway

7540-A Memorial Parkway SW

Huntsville, Alabama 35802

The group is also collecting monetary donations on its website.

Monetary donations will not only help purchase toys, but also purchase items for older kids.

“We use the financial donations, the financial dollars, and go to local stores, like The Toy Place downtown, the local Walmart, and we buy items that are specifically meant for the older kids,” said Michael Spaulding, Director of the Margarita Society. “It’s really hard to find items of value for the older kids, but we’re in touch with the charities, so we know what the kids are looking for.”