HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.

Anthony Deandre Robinson pleaded guilty to capital murder on April 13, 2017, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Anthony Robinson (ADOC)

Robinson was one of two men charged in the incident that happened nearly a decade ago at the Knight Garden Apartment on Knight Road in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said when officers arrived, they found Smith had been shot in the head. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died the following morning.

Anthony Battle (ADOC)

Anthony Ray Battle was the first to be arrested in connection to the incident. He was charged with two counts of capital murder since police said the shooting happened during a burglary and because he allegedly shot into an occupied house.

Battle pleaded guilty to capital murder on October 26, 2016. He was sentenced the following May to 20 years in prison. Of his sentence, he has spent the last 11 and a half years incarcerated in the North Alabama Community Work Center.

His earliest parole consideration date is set for July 1, 2027.

Robinson has served nearly nine years of his sentence in the Childersburg Community Work Center, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.