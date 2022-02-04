HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After surviving a heart attack one Huntsville man is working to educate others about heart disease and the dangers of an unhealthy diet, stress and lack of exercise.

February is American Heart Health Month.

The idea is to inform American’s about the risk of heart disease which remains the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. While most of the nation’s attention has been given to the coronavirus pandemic some doctors said it has taught us that life can change in an instant.

“From being an athlete and all of those other things I guess it was something that we thought was going to be that bad,” said Clayton Hinchman.

Hinchman says he was going through his normal routine of going to the gym and then heading straight to his office when he began to feel sick.

“I had no chest pain. I didn’t have any arm pain or anything like that but I just felt light-headed. I just kept sweating,” he explained.

One of his employees called 911. Hinchman was having what is described as a widowmaker heart attack where the heart stops beating normally. He went through eight minutes of CPR treatment.

“Luckily they didn’t have to put me in a coma, but I had a tube down my throat so that I could breathe. They were able to get a stint into my heart and then they brought me back,” he said.

Hinchman is one of the millions of people in the United States with no family history of heart disease but an unhealthy diet, high blood pressure and stress can lead to unexpected heart issues.

“We do know that, unfortunately, there are risk factors for hypertension. Being overweight and taking in increased amounts of salt which, unfortunately, are hidden in our diets every day,” explains Dr. Carrie Lenneman, a cardiologist at UAB Hospital.

Heart Health Awareness month was created to stress those factors and to remind everyone of the worse outcome of heart disease.

“The data has been very clear during the COVID pandemic, unfortunately, we’ve seen patients present late with heart attacks,” said Lenneman.

Clayton Hinchman says he has invested more time in teaching healthy heart awareness to others.

“What it means for somebody who’s 38-years-old who’s fairly healthy to have a widowmaker heart attack, it’s one of the things that we have to continue with the American Heart Association and the Huntsville Heart Ball and the Huntsville Heart Walk,” Hinchman said. “We have to continue to raise more awareness and save lives.”

According to cardiologists at UAB more than 600,000 people die from heart disease each year. Making it the leading cause of death for men and women. Each year doctors look to change those numbers.