HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A convicted felon was sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF), and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson announced on Wednesday.

According to officials, Joshua Gaines, 37, of Huntsville, was sentenced to 51 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Liles C. Burke.

Officials said that Gaines was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in September 2023. The U.S. Department of Justice said that evidence displayed at the trial showed where an officer with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) stopped a vehicle for not having an illuminated tag.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Gaines was the passenger in the vehicle. During the traffic stop, officers located a rifle that belonged to Gaines. The barrel and shoulder stock of the firearm were shortened so the rifle could fit into a backpack.

ATF and HPD both investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Pillsbury and Russell Penfield prosecuted the case.