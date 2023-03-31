HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal judge has sentenced a Huntsville man to eight years in prison on child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Gregory Wade Hughes pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January 2023. Hughes was given 101 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release. He was also ordered to pay 10,000 dollars in restitution to the victims.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations received 17 cyber tips relating to an IP address that uploaded child sexual abuse materials. That IP address was linked to a residence where Hughes lived.

In July 2018, authorities said they executed a search warrant on Hughes’ residence and seized several electronic devices. Two of these devices revealed child pornographic material. According to authorities, Hughes admitted in an interview that he had searched for pornography involving children under the age of 13.

This conviction will require Hughes to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.

