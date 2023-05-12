HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man faces 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in connection to the July 2020 shooting death of a man in a car on Jordan Lane.

The shooting, which took place on July 26, 2020, happened on Jordan Lane near Grizzard Road just before 6 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson at the time.

The spokesperson said when officers arrived, they found a body in a vehicle which was later identified as Sanchez Leslie.

One month later, authorities said Tayveon Doron Sanderson was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. U.S. Marshals reportedly assisted with his arrest.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between Sanderson and Leslie. Officials said that Sanderson’s ex-girlfriend was in the vehicle with Leslie at the time of the shooting, however, she was unharmed.

Court records show that Sanderson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder on May 11, and he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.