HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years Monday for the death of an inmate at the Madison County Jail.

Micheal Tyrone Wheeler, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter for the death of Terran Burt inside the Madison County Jail in October of 2020. Wheeler was originally charged with murder but records show the charge was amended to manslaughter as a part of his plea.

According to the plea agreement in the case, Wheeler was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Circuit Judge Claude E. Hundley but the judge chose to split Wheeler’s sentence so that he will serve four years in the Alabama Department of Corrections with a suspended sentence and probation of five years.

A split sentence is a type of sentence in Alabama that allows a judge to lower the amount of prison time a person serves while also giving them probation. If Wheeler violates any of the terms of his probation he can then, by law, be required to serve the remaining 16 years of his original sentence.

Burt’s death took place while Wheeler was in Madison County Jail for an assault charge.